Grab a Lenovo laptop on sale during the Black Friday in July Sneak Peak sale – deals on gaming laptops, desktop PCs and more

Lenovo's Black Friday in July Sneak Peak sale brings discounts of up to 65% off select laptops, desktops and 2-in-1 PCs this weekend only.

Finding a cheap laptop on sale just got a bit easier thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday in July Sneak Peak sale. Now through the 4th of July sales weekend, deal hunters can get select Lenovo laptops on sale – including 2-in-1 tablet PCs and gaming laptops – for up to 65% off.

Lenovo's starting their weekend long sale with a bunch of doorbuster deals on laptops, monitors, PC accessories and more, but we'll see new deals dropping throughout the 4th of July sales weekend. We'll keep this page updated with the newest deals on Lenovo products, but be sure to check out some of Lenovo's Doorbuster Deals going on right now:

Laptops and PCs aren't the only things on sale during Lenovo's Black Friday in July Sneak Peak sale. Keyboards, mouses and more are all on sale too, so whether you're looking to upgrade your desktop PC, grab a new gaming laptop on sale or save on some PC gear Lenovo's Black Friday in July Sneak Peak sale is sure to deliver.

Laptop deals: Lenovo laptops on sale now

Lenovo ThinkPad T490s Laptop | Intel i5-8265U (1.6GHz / 3.9GHz) | 14" 1080p IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz | 256GB SSD | Was: $2,119 | Now: $799 w/ Coupon Code: CLEARMOREView Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop | Intel i5-10210U (1.6GHz / 4.2GHz) | 14" 1080p IPS Display | 8GB DDR3 2133MHz | 256GB SSD | Was: $ 2,629 | Now: $999 w/ Coupon Code: CLEARMOREView Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 Laptop | Intel i5-1035G4 (1.1GHz / 3.7GHz) | 14" 1080p IPS Display | 8GB LPDDR4X 3733MHz | 256GB SSD | Was: $1,249 | Now: $1,129 | Save $120 during Lenovo's Black Friday Sneak Peak saleView Deal

