Google Maps in Android Auto gets a useful update for right-hand drivers

More news for Android Auto fans. Google is rolling out a new feature, which is useful for people with cars where the driver sits on the righthand side – that’s the bulk of cars found on British roads, with the odd exception.

Following the update, the platform’s version of Google Maps is now optimized for right-hand drive vehicles, with the service moving turn information and the navigation bar closer to the driver for ease of viewing.

The majority of the world uses left-hand drive vehicles, so Google Maps in Android Auto has always placed key controls towards the left of the touchscreen, enabling left-hand drivers to easily see alerts.

The new update means drivers on the right-hand side will incur less of a struggle to see their screen, stopping the need to awkwardly stretch across their car's display to use the navigation bar. It's a fairly minor change, but considering Android Auto's purpose is to help navigate your journey and facilitate in-car entertainment controls, the update should keep drivers' eyes where they need to be – i.e. on the road.

A handy improvement

To be clear: the user interface won't now suddenly favor right-hand drivers. The new setup will offer more optimal orientation for all drivers, including left and right-handed, according to Google's official support page.

The new feature will roll out to Android Auto automatically, with users getting the chance to select the orientation of the Maps interface in a later update. There are also no restrictions on who gets access to the new feature, as it'll be available for all users worldwide using the latest version of Android Auto.