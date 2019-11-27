Gillette Heated Razor just got a red hot 25% price cut for Black Friday at Boots

This Gillette Heated Razor deal could be the perfect excuse you've been waiting for to buy one. After all, the Gillette Heated Razor is quite literally 'the best a man can get' (or a woman can get, to give to a man as a Christmas present). With a built-in, temperature-controlled, heated strip, it gives you the luxury of a hot towel shave, every single morning. But then it normally costs £200, while the replacement blades are £49 a pack, which would pay for a fair number of actual hot towel shaves. But not today, my friends…
• Buy Gillette Heated Razor with 2 blades for £150 – save £50 at Boots
There are also some Heated Razor blade promotions on at Gillette right now, so the stars are truly aligned for your purchase.
The first product from Gillette Labs, the Heated Razor is head and shoulders aboev any other razor and not just because of its adjustable heated bar, which sits underneath the blades on the pivoting and swivelling head.
It's beautifully designed, feels great in the hand and has a very neat and compact charging station. The battery life is easily enough for a week of shaving. The Heated Razor is also waterproof for easy cleaning and/or use in the shower.
Gillette Heated Razor £150 | was £200 | Save £50 at Boots
Despite being sold as a slice of everyday luxury, it's hard to get past the fact that the Gillette Heated Razor is usually quite pricey. However it's tempting at £200 – just imagine your tired cheeks being caressed by its warmth each morning – and at £150 it's… more tempting. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal
- Here's our Gillette Heated razor review
New blades for the Gillette Heated Razor usually cost about £6 each which, again, is a bit painful. However, subscribe via Gillette and you'll get 4 blades for £21 which is 'only' £5 a blade – bargain! You also have the option of receiving the blades every two, three or four months. Gillette would recommend you replace your blades every few weeks but a lot of men should be able to get away with using one blade per month without too much discomfort.
Anyway, any financial or facial pain will be soothed away by the intoxicating warmth, elegant styling and impeccable design of the Gillette Heated Razor.
Black Friday deals guides on T3.com
- Best Black Friday deals: sale dates and deals predictions
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web (external links)
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie