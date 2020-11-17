Gift guide: Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 is the perfect Christmas gift for active (or lazy) kids

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 isn’t just a fitness tracker for kids. It’s a handy wearable that unlocks games and adventures when paired with a phone app, which should get every miniature couch potato moving and delight constantly on-the-go kids too.

As well as being fun for kids, the device allows parents to keep an eye on their kids’ activity levels, counting their steps and sleep, and of course, children can use it as a watch too.

Available in different colours and even Marvel and Disney editions, there’s something to please everyone.

Who’s it for?

Kids: Children will love earning new adventures to unlock, playing games, doing challenges and collecting gems. The watch basically gamifies exercise, making moving fun.

Die-hard Disney and Marvel fans: The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 comes in a Marvel Black Panther edition and Disney Princesses theme, which unlocks themed games and incentives. If you know a child who is a big fan of the characters, they will very probably love these.



Worried parents: Parents are constantly being warned that kids are becoming larger and should spend less time in front of the TV and more time moving around, but it can be tough to encourage them to be active. This little gadget should help, and gives them an insight into their child’s activity, as well as control over how the watch is used.



Age range:

The watch is designed for children aged four to around seven, although we think older children would have fun with it too.

(Image credit: Garmin)

What makes it the perfect gift?

Offers app-based adventures

When they’ve achieved 60 minutes of daily activity, kids can explore adventures on the free, parent-controlled partner phone app. And the more active minutes they log, the more chances they will have to take pop quizzes, play games and learn new fitness tricks, such as downward dog and mountain climbers, for example.

Gamifies exercise

The gadget further incentives a healthy lifestyle by allowing users to collect colourful gems by meeting their daily activity goals, while naturally competitive kids will enjoy taking part in timed activities and Toe-to-Toe step challenges, enabling them to sync with nearby friends to compete in timed activities.

Looks great

Of course, kids won’t want to wear a naff-looking watch. The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 comes in pleasing colours in water-resistant rubber, with a colour display that’s easily customisable with fun watch faces. There ae Disney and Marvel editions too.

Provides help for parents

The gadget is packed with features to help parents out too. When it’s connected to an app, they can view their kid’s activity and sleep, as well as see if a child has completed their goals, including ‘chores’. The watch lets parents assign tasks and chores and designate a reward virtual coin value, which can be redeemed by a child for agreed-upon rewards. They can also program the watch with their kid’s emergency contact information, which could be useful, although hopefully never needed!

Buy the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 here:

Today's best Garmin Vivo Jr 3 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Liked this? More Christmas gift inspiration below: