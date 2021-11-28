Get up to $100 off Marshall speakers and headphones in these Cyber Monday deals

Time is running out to pick up some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, now is the time to save money on Marshall speakers and headphones.

The Marshall Major IV headphones have had a huge 33% price drop on Amazon, so they're now less than $100 to buy. These small and stylish on-ear headphones are crowd-pleasers with wireless connectivity, decent battery life and excellent sound.

Looking for a home speaker? The Marshall Stanmore II will shake your walls, it looks like a small version of the classic Marshall amp and you can buy it for $100 less than usual today, taking it down to just $250 at Amazon.

For those who would rather buy a portable speaker, the Marshall Emberton II has had a $20 discount and it's tiny. This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy and it would make a great gift.

Marshall Major IV: was $149.99, now $99.99 at Amazon (save $50) Marshall Major IV: was $149.99, now $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Buy the Marshall Major IV at their lowest ever price on Amazon right now. These on-ear headphones look great and they sound fantastic too, they're everything you would expect from this iconic audio brand.

Marshall Stanmore II: was $349.99, now $249.99 at Amazon (save $100) Marshall Stanmore II: was $349.99, now $249.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The Marshall Stanmore II has been discounted by 29% for Cyber Monday. It's a big home speaker with Bluetooth, RCA and 3.5mm audio connectivity. the sound is huge and there are even analogue controls to customise the music according to your tastes.