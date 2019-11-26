Get fit for less this Black Friday with the best JTX running machine and indoor bike deals

We've already seen some pretty good Black Friday fitness machine deals from Nordictrack, but there is more under the sun than just one brand. And here at T3 we like to be impartial when it comes to deals, so we show you ALL the best deals, like this JTX Fitness Black Friday deal extravaganza, where you can save £££ on home fitness equipment.

• Shop the JTX Fitness Black Friday fitness machine deals including running machines, cross trainers, rowing machines, vibration plates and more – prices from £199, you save up to £950 (50%)

We have loads more than just 🔥 fitness machine deals here on T3, please check out our best Black Friday deals hub or the best Amazon Black Friday deals hub, too, where we collect the best of the best deals this Black Friday, so you don't have to plough through literal thousands of deals yourself. We are doing that on a daily basis anyway.

Gym etiquette 101: avoid doing THESE 10 things in a gym (for everyone's sake)

JTX Cyclo-6 Indoor Exercise Bike | Black Friday price £449 | Was £899 | You save £450 (50%) on JTX Fitness

The JTX Cyclo-6 is a gym-quality indoor exercise bike for your home. With its 22 kg flywheel and completely adjustable handles/saddle, it delivers on power and comfort all in the same time. Get all the stats on the Clear View computer. Free heart rate chest strap included, as well as two years of repairs and free UK mainland delivery. Now 50% off!View Deal

JTX Ignite Air Indoor Rowing Machine | Black Friday price £625 | Was £860 | You save £235 (27%) on JTX Fitness

JTX Fitness claims that the Ignite Air is a "commercial standard indoor rower with ergonomic design features and unparalleled durability". It sure looks sturdy! It needs no external power and comes with a professional gym console as well as a 9-point damper. 3-year in-home warranty included.View Deal

JTX Slim-line Indoor Running Machine | Black Friday price £499 | Was £799 | You save £300 (37%) on JTX Fitness

JTX Slim-line – as the name suggest – has a narrow profile but can still do a speed up to 14 km/h as well as being capable of producing 15 levels of incline. Not to mention, it folds flat so it can be stored away between uses.View Deal

JTX Strider-X7 Cross Trainer | Black Friday price £345 | Was £629 | You save £284 (45%) on JTX Fitness

Another JTX quote for you: "[The JTX Strider-X7 is] our most popular home cross trainer that delivers outstanding weight-loss and fitness results". Cross trainers are great for a joint-friendly workout and you can keep your heart rate in the fat burning zone easier than on an indoor bike, for example. The Strider-X7 has a 12.5 kg flywheel and comes with 16 resistance levels and 21 pre-loaded programs, too.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web