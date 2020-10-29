Get a cheap Apple Watch or treadmill: all the best Black Friday home gym equipment deals at Best Buy

Considering the circumstances, it's no wonder that the best Black Friday deals – also the best Cyber Monday deals – have all migrated online. Better still, they are spread out more, so you can also spread out your Christmas spendings a bit more. Big online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy have already started rolling out amazing deals and here we are taking a look at the best fitness deals available now at Best Buy.

The sale includes a lot of well-known brands including Bowflex, NordicTrack, Hyperice, ProForm, Echelon and more. The Best Buy fitness deals are centred around cardio machines and recovery, for the time being anyway. Some of the best exercise bikes, best rowing machines and best treadmills are all part of the discounted range, the selection is definitely worth having a look.

Our picks of the best fitness deals at Best Buy, available now

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill | On sale for $999.99 | Was $2,399.99 | You save $1,400 at Best Buy

Bowflex is one of the most well-known brands in the fitness industry. And although even Bowflex can't keep up with the extreme demand for its dumbbells, you can still buy the BXT116 treadmill. It features a 7.5" LCD monitor, nine workout programs, contact hand-grips with built-in heart rate sensors and a powerful 3.75HCP motor. Not $1,400 cheaper than usual!View Deal

NordicTrack RW200 Rower | On sale for $799.99 | Was $1,299 | You save $499.01 at Best Buy

Unlike most cardio machines, rowing machines can provide you with a full body workout without any additional equipment. The NordicTrack RW200 rower features an LED screen, 24 resistance levels and an oversized seat rail. It also has dual 2" speakers with AUX import so if you have an aux cable, you can hook up your phone and listen to those sweet Spotify tunes on the rower's speakers.View Deal

Echelon Smart Connect EX5s Exercise Bike | On sale for $1,399 | Was $1,599 | You save $200 at Best Buy

This studio-style exercise bike uses a magnetic resistance system that's quiet but effective. Much like the Peloton bike, the Echelon EX5s features a 21.5" touch screen display with which you can stream live and pre-recorded workouts. Comes with a three-month Echelon workout library subscription too!View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massager | On sale for $279 | Was $349 | You save $70 at Best Buy

The Hypervolt has three speed settings, the max setting being 3,200 ppm which is pretty fast, but even on this setting, the device remains quiet thanks to the brushless motor and the Quiet Glide technology. There are five massager heads included with the Hypervolt and it also has a rather long battery life: it can vibrate aay for up to 180 minutes between two charges.View Deal

