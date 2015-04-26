Gears of War to be remastered for Xbox One

Good news gamers, one of the best and bloodiest shoot 'em ups is getting remastered. Yep, that's right, Gears of War is returning on Xbox One.

Microsoft first-party studioBlack Tuskis reportedly working on a remastered version of the original Gears of War for Xbox One.

According to Polygon, inside sources have told them that a re-release is definitely on the cards. Fresh changes apparently include updated visuals and remade cutscenes by animation studio Plastic Wax. The site even got their hands on several stills of the purported opening cutscene.

On top of that, another source informed Polygon that developer Splash Damage will make the remastered version. Several job openings on the studio's website mention that it's "about to engage in a very well known and highly popular AAA title with next gen technology."

Microsoftacquired Gears of War from Epic Games in 2014. The company brought on Rod Fergusson and tasked Black Tusk Studios with continued development of the franchise.

A remastered version of the original Gears of War is a gamers' wet dream. The 2006 third-person shooter was released to universal critical acclaim; something that its sequels failed to emulate.

Earlier this year, Black Tusk Studios teased that several other projects set in the Gears universe are currently in the works. Last we heard, the next instalment in the franchise was making big progress.

If all the news is true, we'll likely hear more on Gears of War from Microsoft at E3 2015 in June.