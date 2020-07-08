Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch is $200 off right now – get Garmin's premium diving computer on sale today

Diver's hoping to grab Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch on sale are in luck! You can head over to Garmin's site right now and save $200 on Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch right now. Deal hunters can save on all Descent Mk1 styles and colors available as well, with the cheapest diving watch starting at just $799.

Featuring a premium, full-featured dive computer, Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch includes one of the best diving computers available and features a complete suite of must have functionality including surface GPS, TOPO mapping, GLONASS capability, dive logs and more. Diver's looking for the best diving computers won't be disappointed with what this thing has to offer.

The best part about Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch is that it also features complete smartwatch capabilities too! Receive notifications and texts, track bio-metrics, monitor your heart rate, this bad boy's got it all and now that there's another great diving watch under $1,000 this is an easy buy for anyone serious about grabbing a next-gen combo diving watch and smartwatch.

Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Silver / Sapphire / Black)

Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Save $200 at Garmin.com

Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Sapphire / Black)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,099 | Save $200 at Garmin.com

Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Gray / Sapphire / Titanium)

Was: $1,499 | Now: $1,299 | Save $200 at Garmin.com

Image 1 of 3 Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Silver / Sapphire / Black) (Image credit: Garmin Ltd.)

Image 2 of 3 Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Gray / Sapphire / Titanium) (Image credit: Garmin Ltd.)

Image 3 of 3 Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch (Sapphire / Black) (Image credit: Garmin Ltd.)

Garmin Descent Mk1 Diving Watch Details

A premium, fully featured dive computer with surface GPS, TOPO mapping and more

Built-in sensors with 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometic altimeter as well as GPS and GLONASS capabilities

Multiple modes including single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox and trimix), gauge, apnea and CCR

Dive logs with data available for review up from your last 200 dives which you can share via the Garmin Connect mobile app

Elevate wrist heart rate technology features multisport activity profiles, metrics and notifications

Up to 19 days of battery life in watch mode, 10 days in smartwatch mode, 40 hours in dive mode and 20 hours in GPS mode

A complete smartwatch and diving watch combo, Garmin's Descent Mk1 diving watch was first released in late 2017 and has since become one of the best diving computers to date. Garmin's first diving watch, the Descent Mk1 knocked it out of the park when it released. Stellar reviews and feedback from the pro's helped push Garmin's first dive watch as one of the best diving watches today.

And with little news on when the Garmin Descent Mk2 diving watch is coming out, this deal is a great opportunity for divers to grab one of these things with this big of a discount for the time being.

If the Garmin Descent Mk1 isn't quite what you are looking for though, Garmin has sales going on regularly so you'll be able to find something on sale. Right now, you can save 25% on Garmin's vivoactive 2 GPS smartwatch.

