Foreo beauty products are 40% off for Amazon Prime Day – great skin made easy

Amazon Prime Day deals are dropping all over the place, and anyone looking to give their skin a nourishing boost will be tickled pink with the Foreo sale, which has now begun. It includes the celebrity favourite Luna 2 facial cleansing brush range, and the high-tech UFO smart mask device.

Foreo has fast become a cult beauty tech brand, making lust-worthy facial cleansing brushes to give your skin everything it needs, from a gentle scrub to a deep pulsing cleanse and even an anti-wrinkle massage. It also made waves last year by creating the world's first-ever smart mask device, the Foreo UFO, which delivers a full facial in just 90 seconds.

The app-connected Foreo Luna facial cleansing brush and massager range is home to the Luna 3 and the Luna 2 mini, among other models, and both are on sale this Black Friday.

The Luna 3 is the full-size facial cleansing brush and firming massager, which uses 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute to designed to remove makeup, dirt, sweat and dead skin.

The Luna mini 2, on the other hand, is the perfect dinky yet high-powered facial cleanser and massager for sticking in your gym bag. It cleans quickly, gently and effectively, and also uses T-Sonic pulsation to massage your skin, helping to improve its firmness and radiance.

Foreo Luna mini 2 | Now $71.40 | Save 40% at Amazon

This compact cleansing device has eight different cleansing intensities to choose from, with 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute washing away up to 99.95% of dirt, oil, sweat and dead skin cells. It does all this in a minute, too. Again, download the Foreo app to access this lowest price. View Deal

Foreo UFO | Now $ 119.40 | Save 40% at Amazon

If you want to take your beauty regime to another level, also check out the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device on sale. It features 'T-Sonic' facial massaging, full-spectrum LED light therapy, upgraded tech, faster heating, and enhanced app integration.View Deal

Foreo Luna 2 | Now $ 100.50 | Save 40% at Amazon

All of the Luna facial cleansing brushes are suitable for use on all skin types because they offer a wide range of cleansing modes to work with your skin, rather than anger it with over scrubbing. The Luna 2 features two times the power of the previous model.View Deal

If you want to take your beauty regime to another level, also check out the Foreo UFO Smart Mask device on sale.

Looking for more great sales in other areas of your life, from travel and homewares to gaming and tech…

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales