Fitbit Charge 5 is cheapest ever for Black Friday and you should get one now

The Fitbit Charge 5 is admittedly the best fitness tracker from Fitbit. I'm not going to lie, I wasn't blown away by it when I reviewed it. that said, my biggest issues were that not all features were available at the time of testing (it is now) and I thought it was too expensive for what it has to offer. But that's not the case now thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal!

For this price, I can overlook any and all issues I had with the Charge 5. And truth to be told, it's not a bad fitness tracker. The Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits and if you're happy to pay for the Fitbit Premium subscription after the 6-month trial that's included in the price, you'll be able to monitor your health well.

Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 5 has a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS and features previously only available in the Sense such as the ECG and EDA apps. The Charge 5 can also measure your readiness for the day through its Daily Readiness Score. Now cheapest ever at Amazon!

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 this Black Friday

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a capable fitness tracker. It has a built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor, an AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable band that doesn't make you all itchy after an hour or so.

As well as tracking heart rate 24/7, the Charge 5 can also monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate and Active Zone Minutes. It can also score your body's ability to recover/train through its Daily Readiness Score. This feature is similar to the Strain Score in the Whoop 4.0 and is based on heart rate variability.

The Charge 5 is also swim-proof although don't expect it to measure anything accurately when you're underwater. At least you don't have to be afraid to wear it when you're doing the washing up.

The now discounted price also includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription which is great because the Daily Readiness Score and advanced sleep metrics are only available to Premium users. You can find a ton of workouts and mindfulness exercises in Premium from Deepak Chopra and Will Smith.

