Fitbit Ace 3 is the perfect fitness tracker for kids as we head out of lockdown

After being rumored last week, the Fitbit Ace 3 has been officially announced, as a follow up to the phenomenal Fibit Ace 2 which is currently reigning supreme as T3's top pick for the best smartwatch for kids.

The leaked images of the kids' fitness tracker dropped alongside a list of specs, and we thought we'd have to wait until at least next week for official news, but it turns out that the Fitbit Ace 3 is actually up for pre-order today, with orders shipping worldwide from Monday, March 15.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is packed full of features to motivate your kids to stay active, which is more crucial than ever in the midst of remote learning and lockdown, that's inevitably seen an increase in kids' daily screen time. The wearable will help kids develop healthy habits for exercise and sleep, using fun incentives to help them stay on track.

Fitbit Ace 3 users can look forward to new animated clock face characters which change as kids progress toward their goals throughout the day. They can jazz up their device with a range of different band options, including a wearable first; the Fitbit Ace 3 will soon be rolling out Minions bands in Despicable Blue, and Mischief Black, with more Minions themed updates and accessories in the pipeline.

The Fitbit Ace 3 boasts an eight-hour battery life, is water resistant up to 50-metres, and sports a streamlined design and backlit display. As well as sleep tracking, and bed time reminders and alarms, the Fitbit Ace 3 also reminds kids to keep moving in order to hit the 60-minutes of daily physical activity recommended by the CDC, and prompts to take at least 250 steps an hour. The settings can also be adjusted and customised for school time, which is handy.

You can pre-order your Fitbit Ace 3 today for $79.95 / £69.99 / €79.95 / $AU99.95 in two colorways: Black with a Sport Red clasp, or Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green Clasp. The Minions embossed silicon bands will be available this summer for $29.95. We expect the price to be around £20 in the UK, and $39.95 in Australia in line with the Fitbit Ace 2 bands.