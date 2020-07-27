Face masks: Amazon's new store helps you choose the right mask for you

Amazon has launched The Face Mask Store, a brand new shop at the online retailer that has been designed to make it as easy as possible for people to find face masks.

The Face Mask Store stocks a wide-variety of protection, too, including reusable, disposable, certified and PPE face masks available. Different pack sizes are stocked as well, so masks can be bought in bulk if required.

T3 has browsed The Face Mask Store and we've got to say we're very impressed with the selection. There are plenty of masks for children, and some really tasteful designs for all ages on offer. There are designer, named labels such as Dannii Matthews and Tom Tailor.

Within The Face Mask Store, Amazon has split the selections on offer down into four categories, including:

Cloth masks (reusable)

General use masks (disposable)

Medical masks (certified)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

So narrowing down the type of mask you want is incredible easy.

Prime Members will be especially happy with The Face Mask Store, too, as many of the masks on sale are eligible for Amazon Prime free delivery.

