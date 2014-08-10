Ex-Apple employee Sam Sung flogs name card on eBay

An ex-Apple employee with possibly the most ironic name ever has already made $80,000 for charity by selling his business card on eBay.

Introducing Sam Sung, an ex-Apple employee who bears the most ironic name the tech world has ever seen.

Coincidentally sharing a name with Apple's arch enemy, Sam Sung decided to take this opportunity to raise money for charity.

The 25-year-old worked for three years as a specialist at the Pacific Centre Apple store in Vancouver, where customers couldn't help but notice his distinctive name on his ID badge and employee T-shirt.

Now, he has set up an eBay auction to sell one of his old personalized business cards along with his blue staff sweater - and has already raise a whopping $80,200 for the Children's Wish Foundation.

On the eBay listing, Mr Sung wrote: "I came across one of my old business cards the other day when it fell out of a book.

"So, with a view to raising money for a very deserving charity, I'm auctioning the only Apple Sam Sung business card I have left and I'm going to donate all of the proceeds minus eBay fees to Children's Wish.

"I had a great time working for Apple and would recommend it to anyone.

"I hope my old business card will go to another fellow Apple enthusiast with a sense of humour and the desire to help raise some money for a good cause."

Sung is currently working with eBay to establish which of the bids made so far are genuine, with widespread media exposure causing people to bid aimlessly.

Apple and Samsung have recently agreed to end their lengthy patent battle outside of the US with both promising to keep the fight on American soil.