Every major car company is behind Apple CarPlay

Apple held a conference today in San Francisco where it announced that every major car company has pledged to install Apple CarPlay in its vehicles, so if you're planning on buying a new car in the future, you'll likely to see it come with the new technology.

Apple CarPlay includes a built-in display that shows the music you're listening to, apps, directions, text messages and phone calls.

To prevent drivers from taking their eyes off the road, Apple CarPlay will use Siri, the voice-controlled 'digital assistant' to choose tracks and navigate menus. Passengers can also use the large touchscreen to control the entertainment system.

Over 40 new car models will ship with Apple CarPlay this year alone, and will be compatible with iPhone 5 and later devices.

It has taken CarPlay some time to gain traction but the announcement by Cook and co does mean that major car companies are taking Apple's play for the car world seriously.

Apple didn't give an exact launch date for CarPlay in these models but Cook explained that you should see CarPlay-enabled dashboards by the end of the year. If you can't wait that long then Pioneer is one company that already offers receivers with the technology inside.