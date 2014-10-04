Elon Musk says Tesla’s self-driving car will land in 2015

Not only does Tesla have a self-driving car in the pipeline, but it plans to release it to the masses next year.

If anyone was going to bring self-driving cars to market first, it was going to be Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO and real-life Tony Stark revealed in an interview with CNNMoney that Tesla has already built a self-driving car…well almost anyway.

The autonomous vehicle, which is due to be released in 2015, can apparently drive most of the time by itself but not the full stretch just yet.

"Autonomous cars will definitely be a reality. A Tesla car next year will probably be 90 per cent capable of autopilot. Like so 90 percent of your miles can be on auto. For sure. Highway travel," Musk said.

According to Musk, the tech behind the concept is an autopilot system reliant upon a combination of various sensors, cameras, image recognition with radar, and long-range ultrasonics.

Later in the interview Musk also added that "Other car companies will follow" and that “Tesla's a Silicon Valley company. If we're not the leader, then shame on us."

Even though Musk is most definitely capable of building a sufficient self-driving vehicle, it will be interesting how it actually works and whether or not it's beneficial.

While the electric car maker appears to be ahead in launching a driverless car, it's certainly not the only firm working with autonomous tech.

The likes of Google, Audi, Mercedes and Toyota have also self-driving cars in the pipeline.

Although many firms such as Google have encountered regulatory speed bumps along the way, with safety being the key issue with the hands-off approach.

We may find out more about this on October 9, when Tesla plans to unveil a car referred to as “the D” and something else.”

Hmm interesting, your guess is as good as ours on this one.