Early Memorial Day sale knocks $100 off the GoPro Hero8 Black

If you're in the market for a new action camera, head to GoPro's early Memorial Day sale. For a limited time, there's $100 off its top two action cameras, which means you can pick up the top-end GoPro Hero8 Black for just $299.99, or the GoPro Hero7 Black for $229.99.

The Hero8 Black is the newest in GoPro's flagship range, and holds the crown of the best action camera (of any brand) right now. It's followed by the slightly cheaper Hero7 Black, which is still a fantastic action camera, and holds the number 2 spot in our ranking.

Don't forget to check our Memorial Day sales 2020 guide for more top deals. Miss this GoPro deal and you might have to wait until who-knows-when for Amazon Prime Day and your next shot at a bargain action cam.

Both shoot 4K video at 60fps or 12MP stills, and feature GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech – exclusive to the Black range – to stabilise your images. There's also three-mic audio capture, voice control, an intuitive user interface and two-inch touchscreen.

If you plump for the Hero8 Black, you're getting the improved HyperSmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0, as well as enhanced functionality, but both are supremely versatile action cams to capture your next adventure. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black review and our GoPro Hero7 Black review for more details.

GoPro Hero8 Black + 32GB memory card | $299.99 (was $399.99)

Save $100! Pick up the top-end Hero8 Black with $100 off the RRP in the GoPro early Memorial Day sale. It's the same price as you'll find at Amazon, but at GoPro you're getting a 32GB memory card thrown in for your money, making this the best GoPro8 Black price around right now.

Deal ends: 21 MayView Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black + 32GB memory card | $229.99 (was $399.99)

Save $100! Pick up the Hero7 Black with $100 off the RRP in GoPro's early Memorial Day sale. As well as an incredible action camera, you're getting a 32GB memory card thrown in, plus free 2-day shipping and returns.

Deal ends: 21 MayView Deal

And if you're interested in the Hero8 Black, for an extra $50 you can get a bundle, which includes the action camera, Shorty grip, head strap, a 32GB SD card and a spare battery – saving you $100 off the usual price.

For more GoPro deals, including deals on the Silver and White versions of the camera, check out our roundup of the best GoPro deals, and the live GoPro Hero8 Black and Hero7 Black prices shown below.