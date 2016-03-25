Dyson hoping to clean up with plans for new electric car

When it comes to word association with the word 'Dyson', your first thought is probably some swish Dyson vacuum cleaner with a ball. Well, if an officially published UK government document is to be believed, the British firm could be adding to its innovative history with an electric car.

The details, which were published in the National Infrastructure Delivery Plan on gov.uk, shows Dyson is receiving financial support from the government o regards to a new electric battery vehicle project. Support in the region of a whopping £174 million.

"The government is funding Dyson to develop a new battery electric vehicle at their headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. This will secure £174m of investment in the area, creating over 500 jobs, mostly in engineering," reads the official document.

Curiously, the information relating to Dyson and the government's involvement has since been redacted from the online document, but the concept of Dyson working on an electric car doesn't seem that far-fetched of an idea. Last year, the firm snapped up Sakti3, a small Michigan startup that's working on electric batteries with the potential to offer twice as much life as best lithium-ion batteries on the market.

Via: The Guardian

