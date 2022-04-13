DuckDuckGo launches for Mac bringing its private browsing to the desktop

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

DuckDuckGo has forged a path for mobile users based on its privacy-focused browsing. Unlike other browsers, it defaults to private browsing and not only blocks trackers from other sites but doesn't even track your search.

Now, the browser is coming to Macs, providing the same features on a desktop. Windows users have a little longer to wait, but that's coming too, according to the website. While you can't yet just download the browser from the Mac app store, or from the DuckDuckGo website, you can join the private waitlist from the mobile app.

They plan to release invite codes in batches to ensure that everything is working right with the first codes due to be sent out this week.

(Image credit: DuckDuckgo)

The new Mac browser from DuckDuckGo promises privacy, with tracker blockers and pop-up detection to stop those slippery cookies from monitoring where you're going around the web. The 'Smarter Encryption' claims to navigate to the HTTPS version of any website more often and blocks more third-party script.

For those who are really worried about their browsing history, DuckDuckGo stores all passwords, bookmarks and history locally rather than on its servers, and its Fire button on the menu can clear all of your data from the app in one click.

DuckDuckGo also claims its browser to be faster and less data-heavy than the competition, though probably thanks to all those blocked scripts not running in the background.

It's important to remember that not all web tracking is bad. Responsible tracking can help turn up more relevant searches for you and deliver more relevant ads (DuckDuckGo still has ads on its search screen). It can also help online businesses to deliver a better experience – like an invisible market researcher – and most tracked data is completely anonymous.