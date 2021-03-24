Disney Plus bags Black Widow exclusive, leaving Netflix and Prime Video out in the cold

Disney Plus subscribers have just received some excellent news, and specifically those that are big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's because it has just been confirmed that the upcoming blockbuster Black Widow is to premier on Disney Plus on 9 July 2021 as well as in theatres.

The news, which was broken on the official Marvel Studios Twitter account, was accompanied by a picture of actor Scarlett Johansson, who plays the titular Black Widow, dressed all in white holding a brace of batons.

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/MSLHxk6EezMarch 23, 2021 See more

Black Widow is yet another exclusive that the Disney Plus streaming service is set to deliver this year, following on from movies such as Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as joining others coming down the pipe such as Cruella.

Like with those movies, though, Black Widow will debut on Disney Plus on Premier Access, meaning that subscribers will have to pay an additional fee to watch the film. Right now it is unknown how much Black Widow will cost to buy access to, but so far each Premier Access title has retailed for USD $29.99 / GBP £19.99 / AUD $34.99 / EUR €21.99.

The news of yet another title premiering exclusively on Disney Plus is yet another blow to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and considering that Disney owns Marvel we can't see the trend stopping anytime soon.

The fact that the movie is streamable on Disney Plus will also be great news for those who still cannot get out to the cinemas due to lockdown, as too the fact that the movie now has a fixed release date after getting delayed.

It's not all Premier Access releases though at Disney Plus in 2021 with, as T3 has reported on previously, the streaming service getting over 100 new shows this year thanks to the "enormous success" it has attained since the streaming service launched.

One of those new Disney Plus shows is slated to be the teased Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which looks destined to be a must-watch for Star Wars fans.

Want to get a piece of the Black Widow on Disney Plus action to whet the appetite? Then be sure to watch the Black Widow Final Trailer video below: