Digital camera sale saves 50% or more at B&H Photo with deals on Canon, Nikon, Sony and more!

Digital camera deals at B&H Photo can save you up to 50% or more on select DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras – come see what T3's Summer Savings week is all about...

digital camera sale bh photo t3 summer savings deals
(Image credit: Getty / Canon)

By

Photographers looking for a digital camera sale are in luck! B&H Photo has some huge discounts on digital cameras going on right now and to help kick off T3's new week long Summer Savings event we're bringing shoppers like you the best deals on DSLR cameras this July. Some of the best cameras are on sale right now with discounts of 50% and more, with popular models like the Nikon D610 DSLR camera now $1,000 off or the Canon EOS 77D DSLR now $600 off.

Nikon and Canon aren't the only brands on sale this month, though. Deal hunters will find Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more on sale this month with savings of up to $1,000 or more on select DSLR cameras. You can browse B&H Photo's entire digital camera sale or you can shop by budget and check out everything on sale within your specific price range through the links below:

With the recent news of Amazon Prime Day being delayed until October, deal hunters paitently awaiting Amazon's Summer sale may have a hard time finding some good sales in the coming months. We've got you covered (at least for now) with T3's first ever Summer Savings week, a week of some of the best sales and deals going on this July all brought to you by T3!

Head on over to our Best July Sales guide to get a full list of all the great sales and deals happening this month, or read on further to check out DSLR camera deals on Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more.

Best Digital Camera Sales Today

Nikon Digital Camera Sales

Nikon D610 DSLR Camera w/ 50mm f/1.8 Lens Kit
Was: $1,997 | Now: $897 | Save $1,100 at B&H Photo
At 50% off and under $1,000, this Nikon D610 price is is a must see and shouldn't be passed up. Whether your looking to get a backup camera or are new to photography and want to get your first DSLR, Nikon's D610 is an excellent choice even without the $1,100 discount
View Deal

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera w/ 18-140mm Lens Kit
Was: $ 1,497 | Now: $1,197 | Save $300 at B&H Photo
Designed to be a true all-around performer, Nikon's D7500 DSLR camera is a DX-format DSLR perfect for photographers and videographers alike. Save up to $300 on select Nikon D7500 DLSR camera kits today!View Deal

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm & 70-300mm Lens Kits
Was: $ 847 | Now: $597 | Save $250 at B&H Photo
As one of Nikon's most popular DSLR cameras, the D3500 offers an excellent balance between cost-of-entry and performance. Flexible and versatile, Nikon's D3500 DSLR camera is suited for just about any type of photography and comes in at $900 regularly. Don't miss your chance to save $250 this week!View Deal

Canon Digital Camera Sales

Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera w/ 18-135mm Lens & Accessory Kit
Was: $1,399 | Now: $799 | Save $600 at B&H Photo
Stepping into Canon's professional line of DSLR's, the EOS 77D is a powerhouse for photographers and videographers looking to capture incredible high-definition video and images. At $600 off, the Canon EOS 77D DSLR camera is a no-brainer for anyone looking to pick up a new DSLR this week.
View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens
Was: $549 | Now: $399 | Save $150 at B&H Photo
Featuring DIGIC 4+ image processing, Canon's EOS Rebel T6 is a fan favorite among Canon enthusiast. Affordable yet versatile, the Canon T6 DSLR will make a photographer out of anyone looking to get their feet wet with incredible image quality, simple-to-use design and workflow connectivity.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens & Accessory Kit
Was: $899 | Now: $799 | Save $100 at B&H Photo
An excellent DSLR camera for beginner and professional photographers, Canon's EOS Rebel T7i DLSR camera is a sleek camera packed with versatile features and incredible image quality capacity. Packaged with Luminar 4 photo editing software, you'll get everything you need to take and edit photos at an incredible price.View Deal

Editors Recommendations

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.