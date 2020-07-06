Digital camera sale saves 50% or more at B&H Photo with deals on Canon, Nikon, Sony and more!

Photographers looking for a digital camera sale are in luck! B&H Photo has some huge discounts on digital cameras going on right now and to help kick off T3's new week long Summer Savings event we're bringing shoppers like you the best deals on DSLR cameras this July. Some of the best cameras are on sale right now with discounts of 50% and more, with popular models like the Nikon D610 DSLR camera now $1,000 off or the Canon EOS 77D DSLR now $600 off.

Nikon and Canon aren't the only brands on sale this month, though. Deal hunters will find Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more on sale this month with savings of up to $1,000 or more on select DSLR cameras. You can browse B&H Photo's entire digital camera sale or you can shop by budget and check out everything on sale within your specific price range through the links below:

With the recent news of Amazon Prime Day being delayed until October, deal hunters paitently awaiting Amazon's Summer sale may have a hard time finding some good sales in the coming months. We've got you covered (at least for now) with T3's first ever Summer Savings week, a week of some of the best sales and deals going on this July all brought to you by T3!

Head on over to our Best July Sales guide to get a full list of all the great sales and deals happening this month, or read on further to check out DSLR camera deals on Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more.

Best Digital Camera Sales Today

Nikon Digital Camera Sales

Nikon D610 DSLR Camera w/ 50mm f/1.8 Lens Kit

Was: $1,997 | Now: $897 | Save $1,100 at B&H Photo

At 50% off and under $1,000, this Nikon D610 price is is a must see and shouldn't be passed up. Whether your looking to get a backup camera or are new to photography and want to get your first DSLR, Nikon's D610 is an excellent choice even without the $1,100 discount

View Deal

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm & 70-300mm Lens Kits

Was: $ 847 | Now: $597 | Save $250 at B&H Photo

As one of Nikon's most popular DSLR cameras, the D3500 offers an excellent balance between cost-of-entry and performance. Flexible and versatile, Nikon's D3500 DSLR camera is suited for just about any type of photography and comes in at $900 regularly. Don't miss your chance to save $250 this week!View Deal

Canon Digital Camera Sales

Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera w/ 18-135mm Lens & Accessory Kit

Was: $1,399 | Now: $799 | Save $600 at B&H Photo

Stepping into Canon's professional line of DSLR's, the EOS 77D is a powerhouse for photographers and videographers looking to capture incredible high-definition video and images. At $600 off, the Canon EOS 77D DSLR camera is a no-brainer for anyone looking to pick up a new DSLR this week.

View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens

Was: $549 | Now: $399 | Save $150 at B&H Photo

Featuring DIGIC 4+ image processing, Canon's EOS Rebel T6 is a fan favorite among Canon enthusiast. Affordable yet versatile, the Canon T6 DSLR will make a photographer out of anyone looking to get their feet wet with incredible image quality, simple-to-use design and workflow connectivity.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens & Accessory Kit

Was: $899 | Now: $799 | Save $100 at B&H Photo

An excellent DSLR camera for beginner and professional photographers, Canon's EOS Rebel T7i DLSR camera is a sleek camera packed with versatile features and incredible image quality capacity. Packaged with Luminar 4 photo editing software, you'll get everything you need to take and edit photos at an incredible price.View Deal

