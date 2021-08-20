Dell’s new portable monitor gives you dual screen on the go

Dell has released its first-ever portable screen. While the firm is known for its desktop monitors, PCs and laptops, this is the only separate portable screen to be released. The aim is to provide laptop users with an easy second screen that will still fit in their bag.

Portable screens are nothing new – we’ve seen everything from the Apple iPad used on Sidecar to cheap unknown brand versions with impressive-sounding specs. However, it seems the practice of using multiple displays is growing.

Once considered an opulence or the work of show-off traders, more users are coming around to the idea of dual screens. This is partly because it’s now easier than ever to link up a screen to your laptop, but also because in the world of email, Slack, Twitter and of course, work, they’re really useful.

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell C1422H is a 14-inch FHD 60Hz display, weighing in at just 1.3lbs (590g) and under a quarter-inch (4.95mm) thick. Thanks to the USB-C connection, it can be powered from the laptop, or daisy chained to the power supply to use a single charger for both devices. It has a solid foot stand to keep it standing in place next to your laptop screen, which angles between 10 and 90 degrees and then folds flat for storage.

The Dell C1422H portable monitor is available from Aug 31 worldwide. Prices start from $349 (£255/AU$488).

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell also launched a pair of video conferencing monitors and two 27-inch USB-C monitors. The Dell S2722DZ and S2422HZ both include a 5MP pop-up webcam in the top of the display, complete with noise cancelling microphones and dual speakers. When not in use the camera is hidden within the body and only pops up when needed. The 24-inch version features a FHD (1920x1080) resolution while the 27-inch is a QHD (2560x1440) display.

The 27-inch S2722QC and S2722DC are designed to easily connect to – and be powered by – a laptop, thanks to their USB-C port power delivery. The QC model has 4K UHD (3840x2160) while the DC has a QHD (2560x1440) resolution. They also feature USB 3.2 upstream and downstream ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports (HDMI 1.4 on the DC).

Prices for the Video Conferencing Monitors start from $439.99 for the 24-inch and $599.99 for the 27-inch and will be available from September 7 in North America (October 12 elsewhere). The 27-inch USB-C models start from $499.99 for the QHD and $619.99 for the 4K model. These will be available from today, worldwide.