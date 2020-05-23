Dell Memorial Day price crash: Save up to $400 on XPS 15 & 13 laptops

Memorial Day sales have begun in earnest, and right now Dell is slashing prices on loads of its best-ever laptops and desktop PCs. For example, the incredible Dell XPS 15, boasting an awesome 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, has been slashed by $400 to just $1,549.99. The Dell XPS 13, its smaller, finely tuned brother, has been discounted by $250. Check out these incredible deals below:

XPS 15 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD | was £1,499.99 | now $1,549.99 in the Dell store

Save on Dell's incredible top-spec flagship laptop. The 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor will handle office work, serious writing and heavy gaming with ease, while the 15.6" full HD 4K screen is ideal for streaming games and movies. An enormous SSD means filling it up will prove challenging, and you'll be able to work across applications with ease thanks to 16GB DDR RAM. The perfect companion for work and play during lockdown.

XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD | now $1399 from the Dell store

We named this our best laptop for good reason: it's got an incredible 13.4" 4K InfinityEdge display, intel core i7 processor, smart unlock and massive, lightning-fast SSD. It's nearly three times faster than the previous generation. Don't miss out.View Deal

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The rest of the XPS range performs similarly, especially the XPS 13 2-in-1. Which is why we have no problem in recommending snapping one up with this excellent money-saving deal, which cuts hundreds off the range's cost.

However, the XPS range isn't all you can get with this incredible offer. The Alienware gaming laptop range, XPS desktops and loads more have had their prices slashed to celebrate Memorial Day. Check out a selection of monitors, gaming PCs, accessories and loads more below:

Shop T3's best Memorial Day sales guides here:

More Memorial Day Tech and Gaming deals

Memorial Day weekend sales aren't just about home decor, mattresses, and outdoor furniture. You'll find some great deals on consoles, PC gaming hardware, and more all throughout the weekend. Some of the best gaming laptops available will be on sale this weekend, with price drops and BOGO deals going on at some of the biggest online gaming retailers.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out the systems below, which are not only recommended by us but are currently retailing for some seriously attractive price points.