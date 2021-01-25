Cheap student laptop deals: up to $300 off Microsoft Surface laptops at Best Buy

For students looking to get their hands on a new laptop for the semester, Best Buy is offering discounts of up to $300 on select Surface Books, Surface Laptops, and Surface Pro 2-in-1's for a limited time.

Including deals on Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptops, Surface Book 3 2-in-1 laptops, and Surface Laptop 3 touch screen laptops, students should have no issue finding the right machine at the right price.

Up to $300 off select Surface, Surface Book, & Surface Pros

For a limited time at Best Buy, you can save upwards of $300 on select Microsoft laptops including the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, and more. Models start as low as $699 depending on specs.

Including candidates for some of the best student laptops and best laptops available, Best Buy's sale is the perfect opportunity for students to upgrade for the semester.

If you're hoping to grab a 2-in-1, the entry level model of the Surface Pro 7 is on sale for just $699. Featuring a 10th Gen Intel i3, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this model is excellent for basic school work, web browsing, and research.

Students will also find Microsoft's Surface Book 3 on sale as well, with discounts of up to $300 on select models. Offering quite a bit more power under the hood, the Surface Book 3 tablet laptop hybrid starts at $1,299 but features 10th Gen Intel i5, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. More suited for students who'll require resource intensive programs such as Excel or editing software.

The Surface Laptop 3 also gets a hefty price cut also with the standard model starting at just $799 – $200 off the standard $999 price tag. Savings increase as you upgrade specifications, but the standard model features 10th Gen Intel i5, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD – plenty of power for basic work and resource intensive studies.

