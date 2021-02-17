Cheap student laptop deals: $300 off Dell's XPS 13 laptop for a limited time

On the hunt for a cheap student laptop on sale? Now's your chance to grab Dells XPS 13 on sale for just $849 – a huge $300 off it's standard price tag! This offer is limited in quantity, so shoppers will want to act fast if they're serious about buying.

This offer is limited in quantity and is moving quickly, so act fast and grab your new XPS 13 laptop at it's second cheapest price of the year right now before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Now: $849.99 | Was: $1,149.99 | Savings: $300 (26%)

Don't miss your chance to grab Dell's latest XPS 13 laptop at it's cheapest price ever. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine is built for speed and performance. At this price, this is a must buy and a great offer on a cheap student laptop. View Deal

Rated as one of the best student laptops by our own Tech Editor here at T3, the XPS 13 laptop comes equipped with everything you need to tackle the school year.

Performance wise, it powers through web browsing, streaming, and basic applications with ease. The ultra fast 512GB SSD combined with the 10th Gen Intel i7 and 8GB RAM ensures you'll never see a hitch or hiccup, and even allows for more resource intensive tasks like photo editing. Check out our Dell XPS 13 review for more details on this killer laptop.

Finding the XPS 13 on sale isn't unheard of, and it saw a very nice discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Dell however offers the largest discount of the year so far, chopping $300 off the latest model and bringing it down to it's lowest price tag of the year at just $849.99.

If you're in the market for a new student laptop or just want to upgrade the old home machine to something with a bit more power under the hood, this is the deal to go for. The value here is incredible for what you get, offering a killer deal that makes Dell's XPS 13 one of the best laptops under $1000 right now.

