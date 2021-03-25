Cheap Samsung tablet deal: save 50% on the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ boasts a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a massively improved S-Pen, and seamless multitasking.



As part of the Samsung Discover Spring Event, which has seen huge discounts across its product range, you can now pick up the Galaxy S7+ for just $425 – that's a 50% saving on the list price. And if you trade-in, you can save a further $270.

This is one of the most powerful and fully-featured Android tablets available, which is why it ranks so highly in our best tablets guide. It also gives the Apple iPod Air a run for its money – read more in our iPad Air (2020) Vs Galaxy Tab S7+ comparison piece.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi | Was: $849.99 | Now: $425

The new Galaxy Tab S7+ is Samsung's premium tablet, offering handy multitasking and high refresh rate for a buttery smooth viewing or gaming experience. Available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and the new Mystic Bronze.View Deal

The smaller Galaxy Tab S7 also features in our best 2-in-1 laptops, and you can find great prices on this model too:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 WiFi – Was: $649.99, Now: $549.99

