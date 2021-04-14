Cheap RTX gaming laptop deals: $150 off Acer's Nitro 5; $100 off the Predator Triton 300

Hoping to find some good RTX gaming laptop deals to upgrade that old rig? Acer may be here to save the day, thanks to some must-see deals on gaming laptops including the Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 5 RTX 2060 gaming laptops.

With Acer's Nitro 5 RTX 2060 gaming laptop on sale for $949.99, gamers get a beast of a rig loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i7, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB mobile GPU, 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6" Full HD 1080p display.

Acer's Predator Triton 300, however, may be where serious gamers will want to look. On sale for $1,199.99, this gets an upgrade on the CPU to the 10th Gen i7 for improved performance. A solid bump anyone with serious gaming needs will want to take into consideration.

Acer Predator Triton 300 RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,199.99 | Was: $1,299.99 | Savings: $100

Acer's Predator Triton 300 is a beast of a rig, and while the discount may be slightly less than the Nitro 5, this deal is still well worth the consideration. The bump up to a 10th Gen i7 is more than worth the price tag at this point.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,099.99 | Savings: $150

A bit cheaper than the Triton 300, the Nitro 5 delivers solid 1080p gaming with a 9th Gen Intel i7. You'll handle most modern games with ease, but consider the upgrade to the Triton 300 to future proof your rig a bit.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been leaked! Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.