Cheap phone deal that offers free iPhone SE at Verizon ends soon

Verizon is featuring an incredible offer this week on Apple's budget-friendly iPhone, the SE 2022 3rd Gen. Apple's latest entry in the budget-conscious line of iPhones, the new 2022 model features a plethora of upgrades that make it one of the best cheap phones available,

For the next few days, Verizon is giving away a free iPhone SE 2022 to new and existing customers when the purchase or upgrade to an Unlimited plans. The offer, which ends Wednesday April 20, offers one of the best iPhone SE 2022 deals for the money.

View Verizon's iPhone SE 2022 BOGO deal (Offer ends 4.20.2022)

Receiving a sold four out of five stars in T3's iPhone SE 2022 review, the latest budget-friendly entry in the SE line delivers a premium – albeit trimmed down – iOS experience. Most importantly, the inclusion of the A15 chip ensures support and updates for years down the road.

With the Verizon 5G Start unlimited data plan starting at $70/month, those looking to switch can get a new iPhone SE 2022 free plus to unlimited data plans for a little over $150 a month. There are higher tiers which can run up the monthly bill, but for the basics the 5G Start is the cheapest and most reliable option.

iPhone SE 2022 Buy One Get One Free Offer at Verizon

Available for new and existing customers, purchase the iPhone SE 3rd Gen phone along with any of Verizon's unlimited data plans and get a second one at no extra cost. Offer Ends 4.20.2022

Why you should buy an iPhone SE 2022

We ranked the iPhone SE as one of the best cheap phones available for a reason, it delivers an incredibly premium-feeling smartphone experience for the price.

The latest model, the iPhone SE 2022, includes additions and features that were found in the iPhone 13 including the powerful A15 Bionic chip. This upgrades the iPhone SE's overall performance by a lot, providing an ever smoother and more responsive experience in apps and iOS tasks.

It also features the much needed thumbprint scanning for locking and phone access. Once only found in the higher end iPhones, this must-have security feature makes the latest iPhone SE an absolute must for budget-conscious buyers.

iPhone SE 2020 Deals

If the iPhone SE 2022 is still just a tad outside of your budget, you can find the iPhone SE 2020 on sale as well. With some iPhone SE deals starting at just $249.99, it's the cheapest iPhone you can grab.

If you can hold out until Memorial Day sales start next month, you may be able to find it even cheaper.

