Cheap noise cancelling headphones deal for Black Friday: Sony WH-1000XM4 hits lowest EVER price at Best Buy AND Amazon

Some of the best Black Friday deals will be on noise cancelling headphones. But why wait for the real Black Friday when pre-Black Friday deals already include doozies like this one. It's the world's best noise cancelling headphones, at their best ever price!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has been widely acclaimed as the best of its breed, including by us, in our five-star, Platinum Award-winning, Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They boast noise cancelling that can overcome trains, planes, automobiles and – worst of all – noisy-ass people. They also feature extremely punchy and involving sound, with plenty of bottom end, and build quality that seems to be bomb proof. Arguably they're not the most exciting or cutting-edge looking headphones ever, but they look very smart and also very premium.

Why you should buy Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony's flagship WH-1000X active noise cancelling (ANC), over-ear headphones have always been excellent, but the WH-1000XM4 really takes it to the next level. As well as class-leading ANC that is noticeably better than Boses, these 2020 headphones add multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor that kicks in when you pull an earcup away from your head.

The touch controls on the headphone casing work well, and there's also app control and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant. The battery life is up to an insane 30 hours, with just a 10-minute charge giving a further 5 hours of playback.

When it comes to headphones, there is simply nothing to beat Sony WH-1000XM4, especially at this temptingly low price.

