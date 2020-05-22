Cheap MacBook Pro deal: save £149 on the new and improved 13-inch MacBook Pro

Great MacBook Pro deals are few and far between at the best of times, so getting one just a few weeks after the launch of a new model is a real steal!

This 13-inch MacBook Pro deal slashes £149 off the price of the latest model, which normally sells for £1,799 – it's down to just £1,649 at Laptops Direct right now!

• Buy the new 13-inch MacBook Pro for £1,649 from Laptops Direct

For that, you get a quad-core Intel 10th-gen processor with strong Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of ultra-fast storage, and a 2560x1600 Retina display.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great balance of power and portability. Its screen size gives it a smaller volume and makes it easier to carry, of course, but the 2GHz quad-core processor (which can boost itself to 3.8GHz when needed) and 16GB of RAM give you a lot of head-room for running demanding apps.

512GB of storage is plenty of space for the key stuff you need on the go, and Apple's storage is infamous for its speed – editing raw 4K video on here is no problem.

On previous models of MacBook Pro, the keyboard had been an issue – the feels was disliked by some, but it had also proven less reliable than you want from a pro machine. But this model uses a new keyboard type that's more comfortable and promises to be longer-lasting.

If that price is still more than you're looking to spend, take a look at our review of the MacBook Air (2020), which starts from just £999. It's lighter than the MacBook Pro, but less powerful – but perhaps that suits you just fine, especially with the lower price.

We've also reviewed the even more powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch, which start from six cores of processing power and just goes up from there.