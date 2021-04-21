Cheap LG 4K TV deals at Best Buy: get $100 off the CX Series 55 inch 4K Smart TV

Best Buy is running a great deal on one of LG's best TVs plus what T3 recommends as one of the best gaming TVs available – the LG 55" CX Series OLED 4K TV.

On sale for $1,399.99, the 55" OLED 4K TV from LG is getting a solid $100 price cut for a limited time.

LG CX Series 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (2020) Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,499.99 | Savings: $100

Get LG's 55" CX Series OLED 4K TV on sale this weekend at Amazon for just $1,399.99. There isn't much else to say about this deal, it's an incredible offer that shouldn't be missed out on. If you're on the market for a new OLED TV, this deal is hard to pass up.View Deal

With an incredible range of colors and a crystal clear OLED display, the CX Series is LG's leading 4K OLED range at the moment. Key smart features including Amazon Alexa compatibility and an intuitive user interface make it a pleasure to use and a breeze to operate.

You can check out our LG CX review to get the details on why this display is such a crowd pleaser. A great 4K OLED TV for PS5 gamers, It offers an incredible array of must-have gaming tech including an ultra-responsive 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't have HDR10+ support, you still get the standard HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

For the value, this is an unbeatable deal that anyone in serious need of an OLED TV on sale should grab. The other sizes are getting a sizeable discount as well, but the best value by far is on the 55" model.

