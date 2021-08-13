Cheap gaming monitor deal takes $150 off BenQ's EX3501R 4K FreeSync curved display

If you're a Macbook Pro user or a gamer in need of a slick new monitor for your rig, Amazon has a pretty incredible offer you've got to take a look at. With most monitors of this caliber running with a pretty hefty price tag, a discount of this size is something worth looking at.

On sale for $599.99, Amazon is offering BenQ's EX3501R ultrawide 4K FreeSync curved gaming monitor on sale for $150 off! That's a solid 20% discount off the standard $749.99 price tag, offering one of the best monitors for Macbook Pro users and gamers at a very fair price point.

BenQ EX3501R 34 inch Ultrawide 4K FreeSync Curved Monitor

Now: $599.99 | Was: $799.99 | Savings: $150 (20%)

A truly impressive monitor for the price, BenQ's EX3501R sports a 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response times, native 4K resolution support and of course HDR support. This makes it a killer display for gaming, editing, coding, you name it. Take advantage of this deal now, it won't be around long!View Deal

A solid all-around monitor that boasts some impressive specs, BenQ's EX3501R is one of the best 4K monitors for the price with this discount. Especially for those who need the extra screen real estate for editing, modeling and coding. Ultrawide monitors are not cheap by any means, and usually come with price tags that are a bit hard to get past.

Thankfully this deal makes that pill a bit easier to swallow, offering a killer display for the price. It's still going to run you a pretty penny, but for good reason. The EX3501R features AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, a 4ms response time, 100Hz refresh rates and native 4K support. When it comes to gaming, these are must-haves for anyone serious about the hobby.

For editors and Macbook Pro users, this offers one of the best monitors for the price that takes full advantage of Apple's industry-leading notebooks. If you're a coder who wants the extra screen space without grabbing a second display, this is the monitor you'll want to go with. The curved design offers a great viewing experience without having to tweak your neck all while delivering plenty of real estate to keep everything visible.

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap 4K monitor on sale, this is an offer well worth your money. The savings alone here make this a monitor worth the investment, offering everything you need for serious gaming or serious working. It won't go much cheaper anytime soon, either, so unless you want to hold out until Black Friday this is the time to buy.

