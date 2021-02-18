Cheap gaming laptop deals: $400 off Gigabyte's Aorus 5 RTX 2060 gaming laptop

Head over to Newegg to check out one of the best gaming laptop deals you'll find this month. Now $400 off, bargain hunters can grab the Gigabyte Aorus 5 RTX 2060 gaming laptop on sale for just $1,099 ($999 with the additional $100 rebate for a total of $500 off!).

Gigabyte Aorus 5 15" RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,099 | Was: $1,499 | Savings: $400 (25%)

Now on sale for its lowest price in months, grab the Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop for just $1,099 ($999 when you take advantage of the added $100 rebate). Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7 and paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the Auros 5 at this price is unbeatable – buy it now!View Deal

Hosting NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPU, the Aorus 5 gaming laptop offers a versatile yet powerful rig ready to tackle high-performance gaming with ease. A high-resolution 144Hz FHD IPS display ensures crystal clear images coupled with a 10th Gen Intel i7 and a hefty 16GB DDR4 RAM provides a smooth, hitch-free performance in even the most demanding games.

Shoppers can also save up to $450 on the 17" Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop. Now on sale for just $1,149.99 ($1,049 with the additional $100 rebate), the Aorus 7 17" model is at it's lowest price of the year. A savings worthy of the price tag as well as a gaming laptop of this caliber.

Be sure to grab yourself a good gaming mouse alongside your new mobile rig. Trackpads are definitely not for the faint of heart when it comes to gaming. It's doable, but anyone looking to do some serious gaming with the Aorus 5 will want to look at our best gaming mouse roundup to find the perfect weapon of choice.

Thankfully, the Aorus 5 has plenty of USB ports to use you favorite peripherals without issue. Use your favorite gaming keyboard or mouse alongside the Gigabyte Aorus 5 and let the fun begin. Be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best gaming headsets to get the most out of your new laptop, too!

