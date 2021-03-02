Cheap electric scooter deals: $50 off the Gotrax GXL V2 scooter at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter for just $248 – a hefty $51 off its standard price and a 17% discount.

A solid commuting electric scooter for those on the go, Gotrax offers a premium line of affordable yet rugged electric scooters. The GXL V2 continues the trend with it's lightweight yet compact design and reliable motor.

Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter Now: $248 | Was: $299.99 | Savings: $51.99 (17%)

A solid choice for commuters and city dwellers, the GXL V2 hits a modest 15.5MPH and features a range up to 12 miles on a single charge. Lightweight and compact, it folds down for easy carrying and storage at the home or office.View Deal

Offering some of the best electric scooters for commuting, Gotrax electric scooters are designed for a safe and comfortable ride.

The Gotrax GXL V2 electric scooter features a powerful motor for traveling up to 15.5MPH and includes durable inflatable tires for cruising on bumpy terrain. The long range battery offers travelling distances of up to 12 miles on a single charge, ensuring you'll get where you need without hassle.

Now no sale for just $248, this is an excellent buy on a Gotrax electric scooter. It's a solid price for just about any electric scooter, especially for those on a budget looking to get something reliable.

Gotrax scooters are reliable and do the job, and at this price the GXL V2 is a solid buy that anyone serious about scooters should consider. It charges quickly, tackles most urban terrain with ease and is both lightweight and compact for easy storage and carrying.

