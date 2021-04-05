Cheap Chortau dash camera deal at Amazon: 50% off a complete dash cam kit

Amazon's half off deal on Chortau's front and rear dash camera kit is still going strong, offer a full 50% off a complete dash cam setup. On sale for just $50, this deal offers a great price on a must-have security feature for any car today.

Chortau offers a great balance of affordability and value, producing some of the best dash cams for shoppers on a budget. This deal makes an already enticing offer even more attractive thanks to the full 50% price cut.

CHORTAU Full HD Front & Rear Dash Camera Kit Now: $49.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $50 (50%)

Get a complete Full HD dash cam setup on the cheap with this must-see deal at Amazon. Now 50% off for a limited time, drivers can cover their fronts (and their rears) with 1080p video. At this price, this is a must buy if you're serious about getting a dash cam. View Deal

Currently ranked as Amazon's best seller thanks to this deal, CHORTAU's Full HD front and rear dash cam kit is a no brainer for those in need of a system.

Featuring a 170 degree viewing angle and 1080p recording, drivers can ensure they cover themselves in the event something goes wrong. This complete kit comes with a front camera as well as a rear camera, and features night vision capabilities as well as Parking Mode to catch any issues while your away from your vehicle.

For what you pay, this cheap dash cam setup is a must grab for any vehicle. It protects your investment, covers you in the event of an accident or collision, and adds a layer of security standard alarm systems just can't provide.

The camera kit provides 24/7 monitoring while only recording in the event of an incedent, saving the previous few minutes of footage before it actually occurred, This saves you storage space in the long run, as you'll need a standard SD (not included in the kit unfortunately) to store any recordings.

If you aren't sure which SD card you should grab with your new dash cam, head on over to our best SD cards guide for some insight.

