Cheap camera drone on sale at Best Buy: $450 off the DJI Mavic Quadcopter camera drone kit

Check out Best Buy's cheap camera drone on sale and save $450 on the DJI Mavic camera drone – on sale for $699!

You may have to stay inside all day, but that doesn't mean you can explore just a little bit. Getting a good drone isn't usually this cheap, but going on for a limited time at Best Buy you can grab the DJI Mavic Air Fly More QuadCopter for just $699 – a huge $450 discount off it's regular $1,149 price tag.

A pretty sweet little camera drone, the DJI Mavic quadcopter camera drone is an ultraportable drone with high-end flight performance and functionality for limitless exploration. Featuring a 3-Axis gimbal camera set in dampeners to stabilize video recordings, you can get some excellent shots no matter what angle or altitude you choose to fly at. It features full 32 megapixel sphere panorama shot capabilities, so capturing those amazing vistas and environments has never been easier.

You can also capture 4K 30 FPS video with full UHD quality, making sure your shots are crystal clear. It's also super compact, with a foldable design built to go wherever the adventure takes you. This drone is designed for those seeking the best of everything in a camera drone.

For anyone who's seriously into camera drones, or want's to grab a really good starter drone at an excellent discount, this is a deal you shouldn't pass up!

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Quadcopter Camera Drone Kit (Onyx Black) | Was: $1,149 | Now: $649 | Save $450 at Best Buy

A marvel of engineering and design, the Mavic Air camera drone was built to go wherever the adventure takes you. Complete 32 megapixal sphere panorama cameras, 4K video recording and 120 FPS slow motion recording at 1080p, this is the camera drone for those serious about capturing the best footage.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly more Combo Quadcopter Camera Drone Kit (Arctic White) | Was: $1,149 | Now: $649 | Save $450 at Best Buy

A marvel of engineering and design, the Mavic Air camera drone was built to go wherever the adventure takes you. Complete 32 megapixal sphere panorama cameras, 4K video recording and 120 FPS slow motion recording at 1080p, this is the camera drone for those serious about capturing the best footage.View Deal

DJ Mavik Air Fly More Combo Quadcopter Camera Drone Specs

Flight Time | 21 minutes

21 minutes Max Speed | 68.4 kph

68.4 kph Cameras | 32MP Sphere Panorama, 3-Axis Gimbal, 4K

DJI Mavik Air Fly More Combo Quadcoper Camera Drone Features

32MP Sphere Panoramas – take stunning panorama shots at full 4K quality, capture the beauty with stunning precision and accuracy

take stunning panorama shots at full 4K quality, capture the beauty with stunning precision and accuracy 3-Axis Gimbal Camera – houses a 3-axis mechanical gimbal with its angular vibration range reduced to 0.005 degrees to create steadier, smoother shots

houses a 3-axis mechanical gimbal with its angular vibration range reduced to 0.005 degrees to create steadier, smoother shots 4K 100Mbps Video – shoot incredible 4K 30 FPS videos and capture every second in full UHD quality

shoot incredible 4K 30 FPS videos and capture every second in full UHD quality Slow Motion Video – supports recording at 120 FPS in 1080p HD to capture all your epic, high-speed adventures

supports recording at 120 FPS in 1080p HD to capture all your epic, high-speed adventures HDR Photos – new HDR algorithms help you obtain the right exposure settings automatically according to lighting conditions

new HDR algorithms help you obtain the right exposure settings automatically according to lighting conditions 12 MP Still Shots – the onboard camera integrates a 1/2.3" 12 MP CMOS sensor and f/2.8 lens with 35mm focal length of 24mm to shoot high-quality photos and videos

the onboard camera integrates a 1/2.3" 12 MP CMOS sensor and f/2.8 lens with 35mm focal length of 24mm to shoot high-quality photos and videos 8GB Internal Storage – in addition to the Micro SD card slot for external storage, the Mavic Air features 8GB of on-board storage which can be exported via USB 3.0 Type-C port

in addition to the Micro SD card slot for external storage, the Mavic Air features 8GB of on-board storage which can be exported via USB 3.0 Type-C port 3D Foldable Design – as tall and as wide as a smartphone when folded, the Mavic Air is an ultraportable drone that stretches the boundaries of whats possible for a drone this size

as tall and as wide as a smartphone when folded, the Mavic Air is an ultraportable drone that stretches the boundaries of whats possible for a drone this size Foldable Remote Controller – features a dedicated foldable remote controller designed to hold your smartphone for maximum convenience

features a dedicated foldable remote controller designed to hold your smartphone for maximum convenience ActiveTrack – ActiveTrack can sense up to 16 selectable subjects simultaneously, letting you choose the right tracking subject

ActiveTrack can sense up to 16 selectable subjects simultaneously, letting you choose the right tracking subject SmartCapture – fun, simple, and intuitive, SmartCapture offers a new and interactive way of controlling your camera drone using hand gestures

fun, simple, and intuitive, SmartCapture offers a new and interactive way of controlling your camera drone using hand gestures FlightAutonomy 2.0 – using advanced VIO technology, this camera drones powerful sensor system constantly cellects and trasnmits environmental data for more precise flying performance

For more news, reviews, and deals on camera drones check out the links below!