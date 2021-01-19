Cheap Apple Watch deals: instant savings plus up to $140 trade-in at Best Buy

Over at Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event, Apple fanatics have the chance to grab some of the latest Apple tech on the cheap. Those hoping to grab the new Apple Watch Series 6 have their chance to do so on discount, with instant savings on select models plus possible trade-in credits.

Apple Shopping Event – Apple Watch Deals

Find great deals on Apple's smartwatches including the latest Series 6. Receive up to $140 in trade-in credit towards your new Apple Watch, or save up to $50 instantly on select models.

As one of the best Apple Watches in some time, the Series 6 offers the largest leap in features and tech. More premium-feeling than ever, Apple's latest smartwatch doesn't disappoint on the features front.

You'll find a few models on sale right now as well. While you can receive up to $140 in trade-in credit when you ring in an Apple Watch Series 1 or higher, some Apple Watch Series 6 are getting $20 off on checkout.

Best Buy will let you know what your trade-in is worth, with available trade-in value varying based on the tech you want to swap out. That said, it's still a nice chunk of change you'll be saving on Apple's best smartwatches.

Head over to Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event now to check out all of the killer deals on Apple products, including deals on iPhones and AirPods.

