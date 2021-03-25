Cheap Alienware laptop deals: save up to 35% on the Alienware M17 R3 and M15 R3

Dell's current deals are offering some impressive savings on the Alienware range of gaming laptops right now, taking $1173 off the Alienware M17 R3, now available for $2249.99 and $633 off the Alienware M15 R3, now on sale for $1199.99.

These two machines are some of the best gaming laptops available, and strong contenders for the best laptop overall. Those in the market for a serious gaming machine need to check these out before they are gone.

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop Now: $2,249.99 | Was: $3,423.98 | Savings: $1,173.99 (34%)

This seriously powerful gaming laptop features a 10th Gen i9 processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB graphics and 32GB RAM for unrivaled game-play. With $1173 worth of savings, it's a great time to buy. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,199.99 | Was: $1,833.98 | Savings: $633.99 (35%)

Alienware's most powerful 15in machine features a 10th Gen i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics and 16GB RAM that will run the most intensive games without breaking a sweat. With $633 of savings right now, it's a great deal. View Deal

