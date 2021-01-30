Cheap Acer Swift 3 laptop deals get you top-rated system at a reduced price

Choosing the right laptop is difficult enough at the best of times but when you're working with a lower budget it gets a lot harder. We've tested loads of cheaper models to find the best laptops and best student laptops and the Acer Swift 3 is a fantastic pick.

Despite being the low-end model in Acer's Swift lineup, the Swift 3 is really powerful, featuring a big 14-inch Full HD display, up to Intel i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. While this does make it slightly more than many other student laptops, the extra power is worth paying for if you need to do more intense schoolwork.

Despite being the low-end model in Acer's Swift lineup, the Swift 3 is really powerful, featuring a big 14-inch Full HD display, up to Intel i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. While this does make it slightly more than many other student laptops, the extra power is worth paying for if you need to do more intense schoolwork.

As we found in our review, the display is bright and sharp, the design is very appealing, and the typing experience – important for anyone who needs to write essays – is excellent. When it comes to covering the bases that students care about, the Acer Swift 3 delivers.

Going for a laptop with a bigger screen – most are 13.3-inches or smaller – is worth the slight price increase that the Swift 3 demands, especially now that many of us are stuck staring at laptops from the sofa.

The best Acer Swift 3 deals (US)

Acer Swift 3 | 14-inch | AMD Ryzen 5 4500U | 8GB / 256GB

$629.99 from Amazon

While just over $600 makes the Acer Swift 3 one of the most expensive student laptops we're recommending, the extra money has been put to good use by making the specs stand out, from AMD's powerful CPU to the speedy SSD and larger 14-inch display.View Deal

The best Acer Swift 3 deals (UK)

Acer Swift 3 | 13.5-inch | Intel Core i5 | 8GB / 256GB

£799 £679 from Currys

Anyone looking to buy the Acer Swift 3 in the UK has a treat in store as Currys have knocked £120 off the price of a very well-specced model, making this an even easier recommendation for anyone currently studying or about to start.View Deal

Acer's Swift 3 is one of the most powerful and capable student laptops we've tested, ideal for anyone who needs to work on complex projects that go beyond the usual word editing, browsing, emails, and streaming services.