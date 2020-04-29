Cheap 4K TV deals: Save up to $1,000 on Sony's X900F Series 4K Smart TVs today

Check out B&H's sale on Sony's X900F Series 4K Smart TVs and save big today – up to $1,000 off one of Sony's best 4K Smart TVs available!

There has never been a better time to grab yourself a new 4K TV, with deals happening across hundreds of brands and models in preparation for Memorial Day sales.

Sony is on an excellent price dropping spree right now, and we totally dig what we're seeing. With the recent sale on the on the X950G Series 4K Smart TVs, we're seeing some of the best mid-ranged and high-end 4K Smart TVs at incredible prices. Today we get to share another amazing deal on one of Sony's best 4K Smart TV series.

Sony's X900F Series 4K Smart TVs deliver a stunning 4K viewing experience, packed with image and sound enhancing technology to bring you the truest-to-life visuals and audio. Full 4K 3840x2160 120Hz visuals, a complete suite of smart home and smart TV features, HDR compatibility, the X900F Series offers the complete smart TV experience.

Powered by Android OS, connect with your favorite voice assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Browse through hundreds of movies and TV episodes through your favorite streaming apps, with access to Netflix, Disney+, AppleTV, Hulu, and more.

Head over to B&H and check out the amazing savings you can get right now on one of Sony's best 4K TVs available today!

Sony X900F Series 49" LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $998| Now: $698 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

Jump into the ultimate UHD 4K viewing experience with Sony's X900F Series 4K Smart TVs. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate with MotionFlow XR technology, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more, Sony's X900F Series 4K Smart TVs produce visuals with incredible clarity and detail with minimal motion blur.

Sony X900F Series 65" LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,498| Now: $998 | Save $500 at B&H Photo



Sony X900F Series 75" LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $2,498| Now: $1,798 | Save $700 at B&H Photo



Sony X900F Series 85" LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $3,498| Now: $2,498 | Save $1,000 at B&H Photo



Sony X900F Series LED 4K Smart TV Specs

Resolution | 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate | 120Hz

120Hz HDR | HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG DTS Audio Format | DTS Digital Surround

DTS Digital Surround Audio Support | Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Pulse

Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Pulse Operating System | Android

Sony X900F Series LED 4K Smart TV Features

4K HDR Precessor X1 Extreme – real time image processing delivers ultra-detailed pictures for true-to-life colors and detail

real time image processing delivers ultra-detailed pictures for true-to-life colors and detail X-tended Dynamic Range PRO – enjoy beautiful, highly detailed night shots with dazzling colors and deeper blacks, up to six times the contrast over standard LED TVs

enjoy beautiful, highly detailed night shots with dazzling colors and deeper blacks, up to six times the contrast over standard LED TVs X-Motion Clarity – keeps fast action scenes smooth and clear, actively reducing motion blur while maintaining brightness

keeps fast action scenes smooth and clear, actively reducing motion blur while maintaining brightness TRILUMINOS Display – experience vivid, real-world colors and details, faithfully reproducing every shade, hue, and color for the most accurate image possible

experience vivid, real-world colors and details, faithfully reproducing every shade, hue, and color for the most accurate image possible X-Reality PRO – upscale non-native 4K images with remarkable clarity, with real time sharpening and refining to improve every detail visible

upscale non-native 4K images with remarkable clarity, with real time sharpening and refining to improve every detail visible Thrilling 4K HDR Entertainment – enjoy movies and games at their truest, with HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision

enjoy movies and games at their truest, with HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision Dolby Vision – bring scenes to life with striking visuals, prominent highlights, deeper darks, and more vibrant colors

bring scenes to life with striking visuals, prominent highlights, deeper darks, and more vibrant colors Smart Home Ready – connect with Amazon Alex, Google Home, Google Assistant, and more for the ultimate Smart TV experience

connect with Amazon Alex, Google Home, Google Assistant, and more for the ultimate Smart TV experience IMAX Enhanced – ready to meet the high demands of IMAX visuals, enjoy fully immersive at-home entertainment whenever you want

ready to meet the high demands of IMAX visuals, enjoy fully immersive at-home entertainment whenever you want ClearAudio+ – listen to sound as lifelike as can be, hear music, dialog, and surround sound effects with greater clarity and separation

