Cheap Vizio 65 inch 4K Smart TV at Walmart: $200 off Vizio M Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV

Check out Walmart's cheap 65 inch 4K Smart TV deal and save $120 on the Vizio M Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV – on sale for $630!

Another great 4K Smart TV deal for everyone stuck at home thinking "maybe it's time to upgrade my old TV", Walmart.com has a great Vizio 65 inch 4K TV deal going on right now.

Part of the M-Series line of Vizio's 4K Smart TVs, this TV is packed with features including Quantum Color and SmartCast. Quantam Color is Vizio's proprietary 4K TV color tech, producing deeper blacks and richer colors for a true high-definition viewing experience. SmartCast is a full control app that helps you browse your favorite streaming services like Hulu and Netflix right from your smart phone.

Another pretty sweet feature is that Chromecast is built right in, so you can choose and download tons of streaming apps, as well as display anything from your phone or Chrome browser to the TV. Stream your favorite services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and more. At a time like this where we're all stuck at home, you'll need as many streaming services as you can get!

Vizio also includes their own streaming service with over 150 channels to choose from including news, sports, movies and more absolutely free – no login or subscriptions required.

Vizio 65" UHD Quantum SmartCast 4K Smart TV Features

Ultra HD 4K resolution – four times the resolution of 1080p for maximum detail in movies, TV shows and games

– four times the resolution of 1080p for maximum detail in movies, TV shows and games Vizio WatchFree – over 150 channels completely free of charge, watch the news, movies, sports, TV shows and more at no cost

– over 150 channels completely free of charge, watch the news, movies, sports, TV shows and more at no cost SmartCast Home – find great content and stream high-quality 4K video, browse Netflix, and more all directly from the TV or through the SmartCast mobile app

– find great content and stream high-quality 4K video, browse Netflix, and more all directly from the TV or through the SmartCast mobile app Chromecast Built-in – access thousands of streaming apps and display anything from a browser or phone directly on the TV screen

– access thousands of streaming apps and display anything from a browser or phone directly on the TV screen Hands-free Voice Control – the perfect 4K Smart TV for any smart home, Vizio's M-Series 4K Smart TVs are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

– the perfect 4K Smart TV for any smart home, Vizio's M-Series 4K Smart TVs are compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Apple Compatability – works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit to stream movies and control your TV through your iPhone, iPad or Mac

– works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit to stream movies and control your TV through your iPhone, iPad or Mac Home Theater support – (3) UHD/HDR ready HDMI ports, optical,

