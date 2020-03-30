Cheap 4K TV deal: get a 55-inch Hisense smart 4K TV for just £329!

Hisense makes TVs that are fantastic value for money, giving you bigger TVs for the cash than you'd expect – and that goes double when there's an extra £150 off. Which is exactly what AO.com is offering in this cheap 4K TV deal…

The Hisense H55B7100UK is a 55-inch TV with a sharp Ultra HD panel, HDR support for greater colour depth and contrast, and a smart platform that includes all the major streaming services, plus Freeview Play for easy UK catch-up services.

And being affordable doesn't mean it skimps on the connections, either – you've got Wi-Fi and ethernet for getting it online, two USB inputs to play your own videos or photos, and three HDMI ports, including one HDMI-ARC, for connecting one of the best soundbars to give the big screen some extra audio oomph, if needed.

55 inches is a great TV size – it's big enough to feel truly cinematic in most living rooms, but isn't so big you have to totally rearrange the room to fit it in. It's also the size where having that 4K resolution really comes into its own – big enough for all the detail to be visible right on the screen.

If you're looking for a bigger screen to escape into while we're all stuck at home, this is a seriously great TV deal – you may not see better before Amazon Prime Day.