Carphone Warehouse Avoca 7 is a £49 tablet

If you thought the Tesco Hudl was cheap, take a look at this. It's called the Avoca 7, and costs just £49 from Carphone Warehouse. That's less than half the price of the Hudl.

The specs aren't too bad, either. The 7-inch screen has a resolution of 840x480 pixels, which admittedly isn't going to trouble the new Nexus 7's searingly hi-res display. But it does run Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. Which is amazing at this price.

8GB of storage comes as standard, plus there's a microSD card slot that takes cards up to 32GB. Again, pretty great, considering a lot of tablets don't have expandable storage.

There's no rear camera, but it does have a front-facer for video calls. Again, its 1GHz processor isn't going to set any records, and neither will its 512MB of RAM. But these specs should be fine for basic tasks like web browsing, Facebooking, and playing less processor-intensive games.

And as it runs Android, you'll have access to more than 850,000 apps on Google Play.

Google released its latest Nexus 7 recently, but made it more expensive than its predecessor. Apple also took the lid off the new iPad Mini which comes with a Retina Display (and a hefty price tag to match). Also this week, Nokia announced its first tablet, the 2520.

But none can touch the £49 price tag. Does the Avoca 7 look a bargain? Or are you suspicious at how cheap it is? Let us know in the comments.