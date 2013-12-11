BMW gets Europe’s first in-car on-demand music streaming service

BMW and music service rara have teamed up to give drivers the first in-car on-demand music streaming service in Europe

BMW has teamed up with music service rara to launch Europe's first in-car on-demand music streaming service.



Rara is available as an optional extra through the BMW ConnectedDrive Online Entertainment service across virtually all new BMWs in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.



The service will give BMW drivers access to over 22 million tracks and 200 curated music channels without having to connect their own personal device, and offers unlimited roaming data for all countries in which the service is provided.



Music streams through a SIM card in the car's head unit and is saved automatically onto the in-car hard drive. It is the first in-car music streaming service in Europe that isn't powered by a smartphone or dongle.



Drivers will be able to access the music they stream on any connected device through rara's apps for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android and Windows 8.



Jez Bell, CEO of rara, said: “No more scratched CDs or dusty old tapes in the glove compartment, no more having to plug in your mobile. Just stream all the music you want, direct to your car.”



Rara was initially introduced earlier this summer to the BMW 5 series, but has now been introduced across the BMW range. It is available for £325 for one year, with optional renewal thereafter.

Reporting by Samuel Horti.