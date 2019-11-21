Black Friday shoppers save £££ on HP laptops and gaming PCs in the HP store

Feeling nervous about pulling the trigger on a new laptop, printer or even a mammoth gaming PC? No need. Now is the perfect time to pick one up, as the best Black Friday deals begin to emerge all over the net. We've found a few great offers from computer manufacturer HP, which is offering sweeping discounts all over the HP store.
- Best laptops: The very best on the market right now
- Best gaming laptops
Whether you're just after a new printer for under £50 or you're looking to drop several thousand on the best bits of gaming kit you can find, we've got you covered.
Head to the HP store for its full range of Black Friday deals, or check out a few of our choice deals below. Simply pop in the voucher code listed on the link in checkout, and it'll apply your discount automatically. Simplicity itself.
You'll have to move fast though, as these deals expire on 2 December. Once they're gone, they're gone!
OMEN by HP 880-552na Gaming PC - NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 | was £2,099.00 | now £1,699.00 in the HP Store
Game in style with this awesome tower from HP. Running Windows 10 as standard, the Omen's Intel Core i7-9700K tugboat chip will handle anything you can throw at it, while its 512GB SSD and 2TB storage capacity means it's got plenty of space for even the biggest of games. A sleek, angular red-and-black design just adds to the appeal: it looks like something Kylo Ren might use to clock up the hours in PUBG.View Deal
HP ENVY x360 15-dr0033na 4K OLED Convertible Laptop | was £1499.00 | now £1249.00 in the HP Store
Save £250 on this convertible laptop, where flexible working is the name of the game. The 360 hinge means it effortlessly switches between tablet mode for creative taskmastering at home, and laptop mode to file that all-important report at work. A 4K edge-to-edge display means that movies and photos look sumptuous however you view them. View Deal
HP Pavilion 15-cs2026na Full-HD Laptop | was £599.00 | now £479.00 in the HP Store
A "stylish powerhouse", the HP Pavillion is a classic workhorse laptop. With 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, facial recognition technology and smooth metal finish, there's plenty to like here and more than enough under the hood to manage tasks both at home and at the office. View Deal
Not too shabby, eh? There's more where that came from in the HP Store, but you haven't got long to take advantage of these great discounts. If you want to be gaming on a new top-of-the-line machine by Christmas, you could do a lot worse than swooping in on one of these stellar deals.
Check out more of the latest PC and laptop deals below:
Black Friday Deals
- Best Black Friday deals: sale dates and deals predictions
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales from around the web
- Amazon UK Black Friday Deals
- Argos Black Friday sale
- AO.com Black Friday sale
- Currys Black Friday sale
- Dell UK Black Friday sale
- eBay UK Black Friday sale
- Very Black Friday sale
- Lovehoney UK Black Friday sale
- Goldsmiths Black Friday sale
- John Lewis Black Friday sale
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale
- Nike Black Friday sale
- Schuh Black Friday sale
- The White Company White Weekend Sale
- Amazon US Black Friday Deals
- Walmart Black Friday sale
- eBay US Black Friday sale
- Dell US Black Friday sale
- Target Black Friday sale
- Nordstrom Black Friday sale
- Lovehoney US Black Friday sale