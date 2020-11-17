Black Friday laptop deal at Best Buy takes $330 off an ASUS RTX 2070 gaming laptop

Shoppers hoping to score some Black Friday deals on laptops have their chance at Best Buy, with early Black Friday laptop deals on popular brands and models right now.

Those in need of some serious firepower for mobile gaming are in luck, too. Right now, Best Buy is taking $330 off one of ASUS' best gaming laptops for 1080p gaming. Running on NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070, get incredible FHD visuals at upwards of 240Mhz!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 Gaming Laptop | Was: $1,579.99 | Now: $1,249.99 | Savings: $330 (20%)

Take your portable gaming to the next level with this 15.6-inch Full HD ASUS Notebook laptop. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology ensure seamless pairing with compatible devices, with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM provide powerful performance. The M15 features a 1TB SSD for ample storage and rapid boots, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics deliver crisp visuals.View Deal

If you're looking to stick with NVIDIA's GTX 1660 Ti, you can save $150 on the ROG Zephyrus M15 with this GPU. The value and discount is worth more from the RTX 2070 model, so we'd suggest only grabbing this one in the event the RTX 2070 M15 runs out.

Best Buy has much more to offer during their early Black Friday sales, with a solid selection of Black Friday laptop deals available right now. Find discounts on personal, gaming, and student laptops for all budgets with deals on Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more.

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.