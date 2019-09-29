Black Friday just arrived early with this massive Bosch power tools sale

If you're looking for a new lawnmower, pressure washer, drill, cordless screwdriver or other power tool then the Black Friday deals – which don't officially start until some point in November 2019 – have just arrived early for YOU.

Bosch makes highly regarded tools which you'll find in the toolboxes and workshops of many professionals and this one-week Bosch Hero Deals sale at Amazon means that you can join the Bosch power tools owners' club at a fraction of the cost, that fraction being less than half, as there are savings of up to 58% to be had on a range of Bosch tools.

These week-long Hero Deals are something new for Amazon. There was a week of Philips Hero Deals recently where we saw stuff like toothbrushes and electric shavers get their prices cut and now Bosch is up on the Hero Deals podium.

Some of these deals run for the whole week while others are daily deals. I've listed a selection below, but do click through to browse the full selection in case I've assumed that you might be interested in 35% off a Bosch lawnmower when what you really wanted was a Bosch Cross Line Laser Set (11% off).

May your holes be neatly drilled, your angles perfectly ground, and your paint evenly sprayed.

Bosch deals of the day – Sunday 29 September

Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer | RRP: £41.99 | Deal of the Day: £21.99 | Save: 20.00 (48%)

Bosch PSM 100 A Multi-Sander | RRP: £41.99 | Deal of the Day: £21.99 | Save: £20.00 (48%)

Bosch week-long deals

Bosch Rotak 43 LI Ergoflex Cordless Lawn Mower | RRP: £349.99 | Deal Price: £248.99 | Save: £101.00 (29%)

This is the best of the Bosch lawnmowers in the sale, with a 50 L grass box, powerful 36 V 2.6 Ah battery (not included) which is suitable for lawns up to 500m. Bosch says the optimised airflow collects up to 99% of all clippings to leave your lawn tidy.View Deal

Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower | RRP: £99.99 | Deal Price: £64.99 | Save: £35.00 (35%)

Bosch Rotak 34 R Electric Rotary Lawn Mower | RRP: £129.99 | Deal Price: £84.99 |Save £45.00 (35%)

Bosch AdvancedRotak 750 Electric Rotary Lawnmower | RRP: £299.99 | Deal Price: £159.99 | Save: £140.00 (47%)

Bosch PushDrive Cordless Screwdriver | RRP: £64.99 | Deal Price: £33.99 | Save: £31.00 (48%)

Everyone needs a good cordless screwdriver, whether that's for putting flat-pack furniture together, putting up shelves, adjusting kitchen cabinet doors and a myriad other DIY tasks around the house and this excellent Bosch model comes with 32 bits, so there you're unlikely to encounter a screw head it won't take on.View Deal

Bosch Cordless Hammer Drill UniversalImpact 18 | Was: £124.99 | Deal Price: £89.99 | Save: £35.00

Bosch PST 700 E Compact Jigsaw | RRP: £51.99 | Deal Price: £34.99 |Save: £17.00 (33%)

Bosch Professional GBH 2-26 Corded Rotary Hammer Drill | Was: £117.33 | Deal Price: £92.59 |Save: £24.74 (21%)

Bosch Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Set, 70 Pieces | RRP: £31.55 |Deal Price: £18.99 | Save: £12.56 (40%)

This 70-piece set has you covered for just about every hole and screw, with its drill bits for metal, masonry and wood, assortment of screwdriving bits, socket wrenches, measurement tape and countersink bit. This would make a great Christmas gift for someone!View Deal

Bosch Professional GWS 7-115 Corded Angle Grinder | Was: £56.00 | Deal Price: £47.99 |Save: £8.01 (14%)

Bosch Professional GKS 190 Corded Circular Saw | RRP: £184.00 | Deal Price: £92.49 | Save: £91.51 (50%)

Bosch Professional GCM 8 SJL Corded 240 V Sliding Mitre Saw | Was: £359.00 | Deal Price: £259.99 |Save: £99.01 (28%)

Now we're getting serious. If you do any sort of carpentry and want to be able to cut floorboards, worktops, fence posts and much more, getting the perfect angles for your joints, then you need a mitre saw, and this Bosch one not only looks the business but it has excellent customer reviews.View Deal

Bosch ALB 36 LI Cordless Leaf Blower | RRP: £216.66 | Deal Price: £153.99 | Save: £62.67 (29%)

Bosch 06008B2070 Cordless Secateurs | RRP: £84.99 | Deal Price: £52.99 |Save: £32.00 (38%)

Bosch EasyAquatak 100 High Pressure Washer | RRP: £84.99 | Deal Price: £66.99 | Save: £18.00 (21%)

Bosch AdvancedVac 20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £119.00 | Deal Price: £106.99 | Save: £12.01 (10%)

Browse the full range of Bosch Hero Deals now.