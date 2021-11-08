Best Black Friday Deals on jewelry and watches

Delicate necklaces, diamond rings, charm bracelets, and gold watches – whatever tickles your fancy, they are practically up for grabs thanks to the best Black Friday deals on jewelry. In fact, some jewelry shops have already started early, rolling out discounts on gold, silver and gem-frosted accessories that are up to 70%.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score massive savings on jewels and the best watches, with stores like Macy's and Zales offering early Black Friday specials. Meanwhile, places like Kay Jewelers, Jared and Pandora often join the fray later with deals on even their best-sellers and exclusive styles.

Since the biggest sale event is on November 26, you'll have plenty of time and opportunities to hunt for that perfect piece, whether you want to add to your jewelry collection or are planning on gifting it to someone you love this holiday season. The trick is to keep checking in, as new deals pop up every day from now until Black Friday. Lucky for you, we've gathered all of them in one place right here.

Black Friday shopping doesn't have to be a hectic, chaotic rush. Thanks to our list, it can be as elegant as that jewelry you've had your eye on all year.

Best Black Friday Deals on Jewelry

Although one doesn't need a particular reason to purchase a precious diamond ring, those planning on proposing to their partner will appreciate the savings they'll get if they buy it on Black Friday. There will be a lot of discounts on diamond rings out there. Macy's has already some on sale, including a three-stone 14k gold piece that's 70% off.

Chains, chokers, rosary and pendant necklaces will also see massive price cuts on Black Friday, so choices abound. In fact, there's already a number of them getting up to 63% off at Zales, if you want to take advantage of the store's Early Black Friday Specials. Although we advise waiting until the other jewelry stores roll out their Black Friday deals.

Whether you want studs or hoops, drops or dangles, you'll find a pair of earrings to show off on New Year's Eve this Black Friday. Like rings and necklaces, earrings are getting great discounts starting now. Of course, you'll see more (and better) deals as we inch closer to November 26.

If you're a timekeeper who prefers the classics over the modern smartwatches, you'll be happy to know that you'll also have plenty of opportunities to "upgrade" from your current timepiece. Some gold and stainless steel watches are already discounted as part of some shops' early Black Friday sales, and we expect more options as we move closer to the date.

Naturally, bracelets and charms will get price drops as well. They aren't as popular on Black Friday as necklaces and rings, but you should see a decent selection from every store and at great bargains as well. This early in November, there are already a number of tennis bracelets on sale.

Top retailers

Macy's jewelry deals Macy's jewelry deals

Macy's isn't wasting any time putting out its Black Friday deals on jewelry. So far, we've seen it offer up to 70% off on beautiful necklaces and rings, and it's not even Thanksgiving week yet. The department store is the best time to look for early Black Friday deals if you want to buy those jewels now.

Image Zales jewelry deals

Early Black Friday specials are already live on the Zales site, with some great price cuts. Ahead of Black Friday, and we've already seen rings and necklaces get up to 68% price cuts. So it's definitely another place to check out if you're looking to avoid the Black Friday rush.

Kay Jewelers jewelry deals Kay Jewelers jewelry deals

Kay Jewelers doesn't typically start its Black Friday deals until Thanksgiving week. That might change this year, but it's unlikely you'll get a lot of great discounts until a few days before Black Friday. Luckily, its deals are worth the wait, giving you up to 60% off on those gorgeous pieces that Kay is known for.

Jared jewelry deals Jared jewelry deals

Though you're welcome to visit their stores, online Black Friday offerings from Jared give shoppers the advantage of getting those deals earlier. Although, by early, it usually still means Thanksgiving week. Keep an eye out though as it's entirely possible that the jeweler will roll out those deals much earlier.

