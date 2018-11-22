Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Razer Blade Pro V2 price slashed by £499

PC gamers looking for a new premium portable should look no further this Black Friday as Amazon has just slashed a massive £499 off the price of the stunning Razer Blade Pro V2 gaming laptop.

This system, apart from featuring Razer's absolutely gorgeous thin and luxe design aesthetic, comes stacked with a large 17.3-inch screen, fast Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-Core CPU, powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and brace of capacious storage drives.

Read more: Razer Blade Pro 17 review (2019): packed with power, and perfectly formed

The system also comes with Razer's advanced Chroma RGB lighting system, a vast array of ports including a Thunderbolt 3 connection, and fresh copy of Windows 10 pre-installed.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Razer Blade Pro V2 17.3-inch HD Gaming Laptop | now £1,699 at Amazon (was £2,199)

Gamers looking for a premium portable system during Black Friday should absolutely get up close and personal with this deal from Amazon, as the retailer is offering the stunning Razer Blade Pro V2 for only £1,699, which is a saving of £499 over its normal price. The Razer Blade Pro is currently lodged firmly in T3's prestigious best gaming laptop guide, and comes loaded with a Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 256 SSD, and 2TB storage HDD. Simply put, it's an incredibly capable gaming laptop and it's now available at a very, very attractive price point.View Deal

