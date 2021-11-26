Black Friday electric scooter deals: $50 off the Hiboy S2 Pro at Amazon

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. If you're on the search for a cheap electric commuting scooter for navigating to the office, or you're just looking for a good cruising scooter, Amazon has a pretty solid deal on the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter. While not the largest discount this scooter has seen, it's one of the best deals on a scooter today and gets you a great ride at a good price.

On sale for $699.99, the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter with seat is getting a $50 discount for what looks like a limited time over at Amazon. While there's no knowing when this deal will end, anyone looking to grab a great mid-ranged scooter at a good price will do well to check this offer out. Hiboy offers some of the best electric scooters available today, and this offer is worth a look for the price.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter with Seat: was: $749.99, now at $699.99 at Amazon Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter with Seat: was: $749.99, now at $699.99 at Amazon

A great commute scooter for the price, the Hiboy S2 Pro is a solid mid-ranged option for those who need to quickly navigate the streets. A top speed of almost 20 MPH and a 25 mile range make this deal a must-buy for anyone in the market for a new ride.

A great electric scooter for adults, the Hiboy S2 Pro features a 500W motor and 36V battery to deliver speeds of up to 19 MPH and a total range of just under 26 miles. Really good range and a comfortable cruising speed don't come cheap, but somehow the Hiboy S2 Pro delivers at a sub-$600 price tag. Built with solid 10 inch tires and ultra-bright headlights, the Hiboy S2 Pro is as safe as it is fun to ride.

It's also technically a "smart" scooter, too. Using the Hiboy S2 App riders can lock their scooter via smartphone, set acceleration speeds and even brake response. Features that are a must for anyone commuting through busy cities and neighborhoods. The design is also perfect for storage, collapsing as needed down to a compact package when you're done.

When it comes to good electric scooters cheap, there's hardly an option out there that won't cost at least $400+. If you want something that's reliable, you'll want invest you can and thanks to this offer the Hiboy S2 Pro becomes a very affordable option. Saving $50 on a scooter of this caliber doesn't happen often, so this offer is well worth a look.

